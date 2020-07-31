Have you seen this man? Michael Ortiz has been missing since June 2, 2020.

Michael Ortiz was reported missing by his family on June 02, 2020. According to police Ortiz has not had contact with his family since 2014.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Michael Ortiz was reported missing by his family on June 02, 2020. According to police Ortiz has not had contact with his family since 2014 and they would like assistance to locate his whereabouts.

Ortiz is described as a 53-year-old male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.