CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you seen Antonio Acosta? Police say he has been missing since Tuesday night.

Acosta is 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 160 pounds. He recently dyed his hair and mustache black. He was last seen wearing a yellow and brown checkered shirt, a navy blue puffy jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Mr. Acosta does not have a car and is believed to have walked away from the residence. If you see, locate or have any information on Antonio Acosta’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911.