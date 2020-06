If you have any information contact the Nueces County Sheriffs Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriffs Department. is asking for the publics help in location Johnny Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has eight warrants for his arrests. These warrants include aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, MTR dangerous drugs x2, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and reckless driving.

Gonzalez is described to be 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 235 pounds.