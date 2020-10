If you have any information contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at 887-2239.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating 45-year-old Abel Lucio.

Lucio has two outstanding warrants, one for Violation of Protective Order (no bond) and Terroristic Threat to a Family Member.

Lucio is described as a 45-year-old male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.