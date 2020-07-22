Have you seen this man? Robstown Police say he is wanted for aggravated assault.

If you have any information call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old, Walter Hopkins Jr.

Police say Hopkins currently has an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon.

Early morning July 18 a shooting occurred at the Johnny Calderon Apartment Complex.

Police say the investigation “revealed that Hopkins pulled out a gun and shot multiple times in the direction of a resident of an apartment.”

Police ask not to approach Hopkins as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information or knows the whereabouts of Hopkins call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

