Have you seen this man? Samuel Andrew Boyd was last seen September 1.

If you have any information call the police department at 361-886-2840.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking the publics help to find Samuel Andrew Boyd.

Boyd was last seen by his family on September 1. Boyd’s family reported him missing on September 14.

Boyd is known to frequent the north side of SPID and bus stops. Police say he will most likely be on foot and may need medical assistance.