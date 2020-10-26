Have you seen this person? Clara Ayala was last seen July 31

If you have any information, call Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are asking for the publics help in locating Clara Ayala.

Ayala was reported missing by her family on October 15 and was last seen in Corpus Christi July 31.

Police say Ayala was last active on social media on August 16 and was last known to be in the San Antonio area.

Ayala is described as a 48-year-old female who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600. If Clara Ayala is seen in a different city, call that local Police Department so that contact can be made with her.