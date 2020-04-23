CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 21 year old male who has a warrant for motion to revoke, related to an aggravated assault.

Lamarkus Hall has an outstanding warrant.

Hall is described as a 21 year old black male, 6 feet, and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Hall's whereabouts call police at 361-886-2600.