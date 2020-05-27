CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to locate 36-year-old Johnny Gonzalez.

Gonzales has two outstanding warrants. One is for motion to revoke on two counts of dangerous drugs and tampering with physical evidence, the second warrant is for possession of controlled substance (both no bond).

Gonzalez is described as a 36-year-old white male, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Gonzales whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online.