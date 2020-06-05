CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate 27-year-old Jonathan Martinez.

Martinez has two outstanding warrants. One for abandonment/endangerment of a child and the second is for possession of controlled substance.

Martinez is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact Nueces County Sheriffs office at 887-2239 or 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.