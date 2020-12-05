CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland Police are looking for a man who robbed the IBC bank in Portland Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Police say he walked into the bank demanded money. The suspect walked back out to his car and left the scene. Police say he ended up in Ingleside along Morgan Street.

Later that day police found the car at a house along Morgan Street. The car was registered to a friend of the suspect.

Police say they found a large amount of money. The suspect fled from the scene on foot just before police arrived to the home.

Police are working to track him down. Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call the police department.