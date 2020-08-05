CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public for help to identify a suspect who stole two high end bicycles from two separate residences.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage walking into the open garage of two separate residences.

The first theft occurred on on April 29. The second occurred on May 4.

Both times the offender put the bicycles into a black in color Mercedes Sedan.The total of both bicycles is estimated to be $3,500.