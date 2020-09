If you have any information, contact Officer Celinda Gonzalez with the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (361) 593-8849.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Police are asking for the publics help in locating a pickup truck that struck another vehicle.

On August 28 at 4:20 p.m. a pickup truck at 1102 N14th St, Dollar General reversed and struck another vehicle. In the video you can see the driver of the truck leave the location.