Have you seen this vehicle? Corpus Christi Police are looking to identify hit-and-run driver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle of interest involved in a hit and run.

Thursday, July 9 officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Tarleton St where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say when they arrived the 26-year-old male victim was “lying on the ground and bleeding from the head.”

According to police witnesses did not see the accident but saw a silver dodge charger fleeing the scene. Police say, “the vehicle has some damage to the front driver side wheel well.”

If you have any information related to this hit and run contact police at 361-886-2689 or submit information online.

