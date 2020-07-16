Public Health Order suspends on campus instruction for 12 school districts in Nueces County until September 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local health authority Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni announced a public health order with specified measures and restrictions for public schools offering face to face instruction. All public schools in Nueces County are included in the order.
Here’s what the order mandates:
- School systems shall not re-open schools for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after September 7, 2020.
- Virtual instruction shall be permitted as per a school system’s own plan.
- At least two weeks prior to re-opening for on-campus instruction and on-campus activities, the school or district shall develop a plan to be submitted to the Corpus Christi/Nueces County Health Authority for re-opening on-campus activities and instruction. The plan must be made available to parents and the public.
- Extra-curricular sports and activities are excluded from the Order.
- The Order may be renewed or extended by further action if necessary.
