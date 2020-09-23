Health officials report there was no spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

"We really haven’t seen a spike due to Labor Day so which is surprising," Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County’s Health Director feared that there was going to be another spike in COVID-19 numbers after Coastal Bend beaches were left open for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

That fear was based on Memorial Day weekend when huge numbers of folks flooded our beaches and then within weeks our COVID-19 surge was underway. Pushing the Coastal Bend area into one of the biggest hotspots in the country. Now that we’re two weeks out from the Labor Day holiday weekend this is what Nueces County Health Director told 3News about whether her fears have come true or not.

“We really haven’t seen a spike due to Labor Day so which is surprising you know I was looking at it every day and when I saw the cases on last Monday jump up to 44 cases I thought oh here it comes,” said Nueces County Health Director, Annette Rodriguez.