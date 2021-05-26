Health officials warn of COVID-19 risks prior to Memorial Day celebrations

As the holiday weekend approaches, local health experts remind residents to stay safe.

Several people have taken to social media to express their desire in finding an event to attend for the Memorial Day holiday. Health officials are aware of the expected-increase in traffic and warn of the risk people still face of contracting COVID-19.

"It's definitely amazing from a tourism perspective and you know for Corpus Christi, we want to bring people here," said America Segura, the brand manager for Visit Corpus Christi.

After more than a year of no events and less tourism dollars, Segura said the influx in foot traffic will be a boost for the local economy.

"Visitors may come for our beaches but once they're able to engage and see the many things that we have going on here and this includes our events, then they get a feel of what the vibe is like here, and they will tend to want to stay," said Segura.

While local health officials understand the need for tourism dollars, they also stressed the importance of doing so safely.

"It hasn't gone away so I do want people to be aware, it's still here, unfortunately," said Kim Onufrak, the clinical director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District. "Our numbers are falling but they're not at zero. People are still dying from COVID unfortunately."

Onufrak said until the coastal bend reaches herd immunity, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still there.