Twenty people were taken to area hospitals Sunday following a carbon monoxide leak at a Dallas homeless shelter, officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

First responders had initially gone out shortly before 11 a.m. to treat someone at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center on Corsicana Street, a spokesperson said before they discovered the leak.

When they arrived and began to evaluate their patient, multiple people approached them with complaints of symptoms like nausea, lightheadedness and/or headaches. Firefighters then pulled out a carbon monoxide detector to see if that could be the common underlying factor, the spokesperson said.

When they got a positive reading, they requested appropriate back-up. First responders evacuated the shelter, which had about 200 people in it at the time, according to officials.

Sixteen people from the shelter and four Dallas Fire-Rescue members were taken to area hospitals due to their exposure to the gas, the spokesperson said.

Many other people were evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital.

A HAZMAT team determined the likely source of the deadly gas was from multiple clothes dryers in the "Welcome Building" of the shelter, officials said.

The team ventilated the building after turning off the source of the gas. The leak affected four buildings at The Bridge, but officials expected clients could still be able to stay at the shelter.

Three buildings were not affected by the leak, and two of those can be used for overnight accommodations, according to the spokesperson.

