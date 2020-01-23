CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to get ahead of a strange virus that has never been introduced to the U.S. until this week and has the Chinese shutting down airports.
Dr. Salim Surani joined 3News First Edition with details on the Wuhan coronavirus in this edition of 3Star Health.
