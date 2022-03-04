4 dead, 6 infected in South Texas by MIS-C, an illness closely linked to COVID-19 in children

The cause of MIS-C has not been determined, but health officials say that the best way to prevent the illness is by getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As health officials across the country keep an eye on COVID-19 cases, they are also keeping track of a closely linked medical problem that impacts children.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, is a rare complication associated with COVID-19. The illness causes different organs in the body to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidney, and brain.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, there have been 67 cases so far in South Texas, with Hispanics making up 49% of the collective case count.

There have been a total of 418 cases throughout the state of Texas.

Here are the demographics of MIS-C's impacts on a general level, according to the department:

Age range: 0-19 years old (median: 9 years old)

Sex: 270 Male (65%), 148 Female (35%)

Race/Ethnicity: 203 Hispanic (49%), 100 Black (24%), 87 White (21%), 12 Asian (3%), 3 Other (1%), 13 Unknown (3%)

Hospital and ICU admission: 418 Hospitalized (100%), 279 ICU admission (67%)

Outcome: 383 Discharged (87%), 4 Died, 31 Still admitted/unknown outcome

The cause of MIS-C has not been determined, but health officials advise that the best way to prevent the illness is by getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19.

