All U.S. adults now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly two weeks earlier than the original plan, President Joe Biden now says all adults ages 16 and up in the U.S. are eligible for the vaccine.

Starting today, President Joe Biden says anyone 16 and older in the U.S. is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That's nearly two weeks earlier than the original plan, which would have made the vaccine available to all on May 1st.

The CDC says half of Americans 18 and older have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's nearly 130 million people.

They also state that 84 million adults are fully vaccinated.

Most states have already announced plans to open up the vaccine to everyone by April 19th.

Here in Tennessee, everyone ages 16 and up were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 5th because of supply.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccinations is picking up in East Tennessee as well.

In addition to county health departments, vaccinations are usually available at hospitals and at retail outlets like Walmart and Kroger.

If you need help finding a vaccine site... You can go to vaccinefinder.org.

Once you get your first shot, you'll receive a vaccination card.

This card includes a lot of personal information, like your full name, birthday, and information on where you received your shot.

The CDC says you should keep it in a safe place... just in case you need it later. They also say you should have a backup.

You can do this by taking a picture of the card, or making a copy of it after your second dose.

If you lose your card, reach out to the location where you got your vaccine from to get another card.

If you can't get in touch with them, the CDC suggests contacting the state health department's immunization information system.

Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to that system.

Just a reminder, you do not want to share pictures of your card on social media.