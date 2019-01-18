People choosing not to vaccinate is now a "global health threat," according to the World Health Organization.

The findings come at a time where an increasing number of Texans are choosing not to get themselves or their kids vaccinated, according to the Immunization Partnership.

"Vaccine hesitancy – the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines – threatens to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases," the World Health Organization website states.

Non-medical exemptions for school vaccines in Texas are 25 times higher in 2019 than in 2003.

The Anti-vaccine movement can be traced back to 1998 when Andrew Wakefield published a fraudulent research paper claiming there was a link between vaccines and autism. He was then stripped of his medical license for unethical behavior and his article has been debunked several times.

Doctors point the return of measles as evidence of the problem. It was considered eradicated in the U.S. back in 2000. However, there were eight reported cases in Texas in 2018.

More than 57,000 Texans chose not to vaccinate their kids in 2018.

