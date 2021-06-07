People returning to work in-person could experience 'Re-entry Anxiety'

Since people spent time isolated over the last year, many are afraid to return to the office for two reasons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent surveys show a large number of people expressing anxiety when it comes to returning in-person. A local psychologist said a return to work may not seem appealing after being home for so long.

Worried, anxious and stressed, a combination of feelings for many as they approach that return to office date.

"What you're experiencing, it is called Re-entry Anxiety," Zehra Surani, a PhD in Organizational Psychology said.

Surani said because so many people spent time isolated over the last year, many are afraid to return to office for two reasons.

"They have been quarantine or living in isolation for a year because of the COVID-19, so they are afraid that if they go out, maybe possibly, they will catch it, or they will spread it," Surani said.

The second is because of social interaction.

"We have been social distancing and have lost kind of a practice how to meet people, how to look them up in their eyes, shake hands you know and do a little chit chat, so that causes anxiety," she added.

Surani said employees can begin preparing now to help ease the transition back.

"This is a time to revisit the wardrobe, you know, because we know that even though the comfy pajamas and sweatshirts makes you feel comfortable, but we stand a little taller and feel more confident when we are a smart or sharp outfit," she said.

From organizing your work wardrobe to a better sleep schedule, Surani said our brains thrive when we connect with others in-person. Employers can also help bridge the gap by finding ways to welcome back employees who are not so eager.

"Employees are the ones that can provide that assurance to their employees that it's OK to come back to work because we are on your side," she said.

It will also help to introduce open-door policies, new incentives, and open communication in the workplace as well.

"We are social animals," she added. "We like to go out. We like to interact. We like to talk. So I think that is one motivation that I'm hoping that will help all of us to get back into the office spaces and college campuses and schooling."

