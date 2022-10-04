As bluebonnet season arrives, snake bites become more common. Here's what to know

Experts at St. David's South Austin Medical Center are urging people to stay safe around areas that snakes may call home.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As more people spend time outdoors and in the bluebonnets, St. David's wants to remind the community to stay safe around areas where snakes linger.

Payton Bower, trauma injury prevention coordinator at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, said boots are always a good idea when hiking. Also, staying cautious and aware Bower said is the No. 1 tip for prevention.

"It's important to just be conscious of where snakes may like to be. They do like to be in the shade, so anywhere like stacks of rocks or wood or anything like that, they're they're going to be underneath there," said Bower.

It's also advised to be on the lookout when it comes to yard work. Experts advise homeowners make sure they're not setting up an environment for snakes to want to live in. That can be done by eradicating food sources such as rodents, keeping grass cut short and watching out for sheds. Snakes tend to hide in other areas like firewood bundles and playhouses.

If you do see a snake Bower, said slowly walk away from it and remain calm.

If you are bitten:

Call 911

Stay still, keep your heart rate down

If you can, take a picture of the snake or try to memorize it to help doctors and nurses

Do not try to suck up the venom

Do not apply a tourniquet