AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Lunt, 22, has experienced horrible headaches since she was 12 and said she wasn't ever able to enjoy her life.

Lunt tried out a new migraine treatment at Dell Children's and finally feels like she can do every day tasks without pain.

"I was a competitive swimmer at the time," Lunt said. "I just suddenly couldn’t swim. I had the worst headache. I had to get out of the pool. I had to just sit there and just do nothing. No lights or eye mask over your head. Sleep didn’t even work because when you woke up, you still had a headache."

The new treatment is called Aimovig and Dr. William Qubty – a child neurologist and headache specialist at Dell Children's – told KVUE it's designed to treat the actual cause of migraines.

"It’s an antibody that’s targeting the CGRP chemical. It goes into the body with an injection that occurs once a month from home," said Dr. Qubty.

Dr. Qubty said the CGRP chemical is what causes migraines, and to fix it, you have to target the root of the cause of it.

"In her case, I think this is just helping us further the field. Helping us understand, you know, this could be a valuable tool for chronic migraine treatment," said Qubty.

"Having constant headaches five days a week. You can't do schoolwork. You have to ask teachers for extensions. Everything starts revolving around if you have a headache or not," said Lunt. "It was a weird concept to think that I’ve planned around this and now when I get a headache, I’m surprised I get a headache."

Dr. Qubty said the treatment is one of two approved migraine treatments and thinks it's a valuable option, especially with Lunt's progress.

"It's why I come to work every day. We're looking for these stories and that's the expectation I have and that's the hope I have for my patients," said Qubty.

Qubty said he'll have Lunt stick with the treatment for a while to make sure it's settled. He said at one point, they'll stop the medication to see if things are truly settled.

For now, Lunt can move on with her life and finish school.

"I'm able to do it now without being set back and everything," said Lunt.

Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas opened last year and is part of the pediatric neurosciences department. It's a joint project between Dell Medical School and Dell Children’s. The Dell Children's headache clinic focuses on migraines as well as headaches caused by brain tumors, autoimmune disorders and concussions.

Dr. William Qubty leads the clinic and is one of only about 20 doctors in the country who has this pediatric sub-specialty training. The clinic focuses on migraines, headaches and concussions.

