Coastal Bend Blood Center helps "Triumph Over Kid Cancer" with large donation

The Coastal Bend Blood Center helped raise awareness of pediatric cancer by dropping some serious bags... of money, that it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood does not discriminate, and neither does cancer.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center donated more than $2,600 to fellow non-profit Triumph Over Kid Cancer. The partnership began in September with the Blood Center donating a dollar for every blood donation they received for the entire month.

The timing of the donation is significant because along with funding a good cause, it also brought awareness to pediatric cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"This is something that is dear to our heart, because the blood that we obtain every single day goes towards cancer patients," said Ashley Ramirez, Coastal Bend Blood Center Community Relations Director.