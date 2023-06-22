Why body mass index isn't the best measurement of health

The American Medical Association report outlined the harms and benefits of using BMI and pointed to BMI as an imperfect way to measure body fat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Medical Association (AMA) is acknowledging limitations when relying on only body mass index (BMI) as a measure of patients' health. In a new policy, there is a push for doctors to forget the BMI as a main health measure.

The AMA suggests that it be used in conjunction with other valid measures of risk like measurements of visceral fat, body adiposity index, body composition, relative fat mass, waist circumference and genetic/metabolic factors.

“There are numerous concerns with the way BMI has been used to measure body fat and diagnose obesity, yet some physicians find it to be a helpful measure in certain scenarios,” said AMA Immediate Past President Jack Resneck, Jr. M.D. “It is important for physicians to understand the benefits and limitations of using BMI in clinical settings to determine the best care for their patients.”

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to give his take on the new report.

"We start deciding on medical care that if your BMI is higher, you may have a higher risk of metabolic syndrome like diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, all those conditions," Surani said. "But on the other hand, we look at some of the guys who have a high BMI, they are very fit, they are very athletic and one of the biggest challenges is we fail to differentiate the lean body mass with the fat."

The BMI has been used for nearly 200 years. Belgian mathematician and statistician named Adolphe Quetelet observed that adults’ body weight in kilograms is roughly proportional to the square of their height in meters. In 1972, the more recognizable name of "BMI" was coined.

But obesity, like many other diseases, is complex and cannot be characterized by a single number.