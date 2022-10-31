Coastal Bend breast cancer survivors share their journeys; a wrap up of Positively Pink (part 1)

The entire month of October was dedicated to raising funds and helping Coastal Bend non-profit First Friday. Thank to you for sharing your stories and donating.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Using the power of media, we were able to help put Coastal Bend women in touch with non-profit group, First Friday. Their mission is to provide free mammogram screenings, through Radiology Associates, for women with little to no insurance.

We featured 6 women and 1 man who have battled, or are currently battling, this disease every Tuesday and Thursday on 3News First Edition. Thanks to you more than 300 screening referrals were made and donations poured into First Friday.

You can still give as this disease does not take a day off or care which month it is. Reach out to First Friday here, talk with your doctors, perform monthly self-checks and be Positively Pink!

