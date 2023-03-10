The financial challenges of affording a mammogram

Positively Pink: a breast cancer survivor series, dives into what it costs to find proper medical care, starting with mammograms.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tisha Zirbes just hit her 6-year breast cancer-free mark and only has to do annual checkups.

"Sometimes I forget about my cancer-versary. Because I don't want to be thinking about cancer you know."

But cancer is her life. Her mission now is spearheading the non-profit First Friday and connecting women and men to medical resources in the Coastal Bend.

"First Friday is firm, firm believers in early detection saving lives,' she said.

Currently, there is a negative trend affecting women looking for proper health care in South Texas.

"It's the Nueces County Health Card," Zirbes said. That card is provided through the Nueces County Hospital District. According to them, coverage has not changed, but more than six-dozen women with the health card have had to turn to First Friday for help looking for mammograms or petscans.

"A lot of them have been calling us. We've been giving them the mammograms. But I have no idea where to send them if they need a petscan because that covers all the cancers," Zirbes said.

In a typical month, Zirbes will receive 40 to 50 calls for mammogram assistance. In August, that number doubled to 115. 74 said they carried the Hospital District health card.

"It is very, very expensive. If I didn't have the help of our motorcycle family and friends and having personal fundraisers for me I would not have been able to afford {it}," said Zirbes.

There are several events taking place the week of October 1-7, 2023 to provide help for those in need.

The Breast Friends "Fashion Show" is taking place Thursday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Head over to Gills Nursery starting Friday, October 6 through the 12th where portions of sales will be donated to local breast cancer awareness.

Saturday, October 7th there is a Metavivor's run/walk at 7 a.m. at Cole Park and the annual Bikers For Boobs fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. and running through 5 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!