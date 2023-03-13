New FDA standard alerts people with dense breast tissue about increased cancer chances

Mammogram reports will now include breast-density information, because people with dense breasts are more likely to develop breast cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New standards from the FDA have been designed to notify women of their breast density which could help save lives when it comes to breast cancer.

The FDA is going to require mammogram reports to include breast density information.

Almost half of women have dense breasts, with a tissue that appears much like cancer on mammograms making the cancer more difficult to detect. People with dense breasts are also four times more likely to develop breast cancer.

These new standards go into effect in 2024.

The FDA said, 'Helping to promote patient access to information about the impact that breast density and other factors can have on the risk for developing breast cancer is an important part of a comprehensive breast health strategy'. The complete article can be read here.

