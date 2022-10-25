She missed one mammogram, then found out she had stage 3 breast cancer

"Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much" has been Patty Lichtenberger's motto throughout her breast cancer journey.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Patty Lichtenberger's motto is "alone we can do so little together we can do so much." She came up with that after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Her life was immediately turned upside down.

The hardest part was telling her three daughters she had cancer.

Lichtenberger went for mammograms every year since turning 40-years-old.

When she was 49, this single mother postponed her yearly exam, instead having it six-months later.

That is when she found out it was stage 3.

One of the most difficult side effects typically is hair loss. Lichtenberger tried a new cold therapy to minimize its impact which appears to be working.

She finds the power of support and positivity from faith, her family and friends gives her strength to keep fighting.

Her message to everyone else out there: "Early detection for your protection."

When it comes to this disease, she has one thing to say: "Cancer, you picked the wrong girl."

