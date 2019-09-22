CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At a Southside salon, Meraki, on Saturday afternoon, chairs were filled with women getting the full treatment: hair and makeup styling.

But, it wasn't a typical makeover, these women are breast cancer survivors and fighters. Some of them, cancer-free and others, in the midst of their journey.

"I am 151 days cancer-free today!" Yvonne Brooks from Port Aransas said.

For the past ten years, Stylist Josue Salinas and Liana Gonzales with Diva Dulce Photography have treated women with breast cancer to a makeover and photo shoot.

"It is a ten year anniversary so we wanna make it bigger and better than ever," Nancy Lechner, a Pink Diva and survivor said.

As makeup was applied and wigs were styled, each woman gave a glimpse of how breast cancer has changed their life.

"It changes everything, and in my case I was facing my own mortality as a single mom," Brooks said.

Brandy Leonard, a mother of three, is going through her third battle with breast cancer.

"The first thought that comes in your mind is you're dying and you know not being there for your family, but then your hair," she said.

If there's something all of the women could agree on, it's that losing their hair was one of the worst parts of having breast cancer. This and many other reasons is what inspired Josue to continue Pink Divas which benefits Breast Friends in Corpus Christi.

"Low and behold ten years later, we have all these beautiful women, you know this is a club that you kinda don't wanna be in but you kinda do wanna be in if you have it and it's the Pink Divas and these ladies all become sisters after that," he said.

When the glam session is over, the ladies headed over to Diva Dulce Photography.

"We have a sexy look, we have a casual look and then we do a look with a pink wig and the whole time they are bonding, laughing," Liana Gonzales said.

One of the most joyful was Amanda Medina; judging by her vivacious personality and smile, most wouldn't know she's fighting stage four metastatic breast cancer.

"I have a lot of faith and I think God is my ultimate judge, so even though science says I'm stage four, I don't really soak it in," she said.

Medina said the treatment process is taxing but she's still the woman who works as a dental assistant, loves her long eyelashes and constantly rocks cowgirl boots.

While cancer may have taken a lot from these women, it's given them the strength, resilience and power to decide when their story ends, not with cancer.

"Find you, what makes you, and be you, and it took me three months to find me and she's out there laying around there somewhere she's my wig and that's what kept me going," Amanda said.

On November 7th, Pink Divas and Breast Friends will host an unveiling ball at The Omni. To purchase tickets or learn how to get involved, visit their page.

