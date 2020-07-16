Calculating your risk of being exposed to the coronavirus in South Texas

Right now, if you attend an event in Nueces County that has 25 people, there's a 97-percent chance that at least one person there is COVID positive.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Family barbecues and birthday parties are the ways we like to celebrate in South Texas. Chances are you've probably had to miss out or postpone life events all thanks to the spread of the coronavirus.

Don't let up just yet! You or someone you know may be willing to risk the chance of being exposed to the virus by getting together like you normally do. Consider this first.

Right now, if you attend an event in Nueces County that has 25 people there, there's a 97-percent chance that at least one person there is COVID positive. Say you have 10 people in a room together, there is still a 75-percent chance that at least one person has the virus. If you're from San Patricio County, the risk of being exposed to the virus goes down to 25-percent.

An interactive map designed by Georgia Tech University allows people to look up their risk factors based on their county. This new tool is making it a little easier to understand the risk of catching the virus. The map allows you to gauge a crowd anywhere from 10 to 10,000.

Locally, we have seen several large events like the Texas Jazz Festival and Beach to Bay canceled or delayed until next year to prevent the spread of the virus.

As cases continue to rise in our area, county leaders are also reminding residents to do their part through social distancing measures and not congregating with others.

"No one has protection against this virus," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "There are no antiviral medications you can take to get better. There is no vaccine, but we can wear a mask when we leave home and we can limit our public outings."

The interactive map is based on data from the COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on the 2019 United States census.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.