Dr. Is In: Can at-home tests can help detect early stage colon cancer?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Colo-rectal cancer causes an estimated 50,000 deaths each year. It is also one of the most treatable forms of cancer if detected early.

With more at-home test kits available, some of you may be wondering how they work and how accurate they are.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to explain early detection.

Though it may be uncomfortable, seeing a specialist for a regular colonoscopy is the best way for early detection.

"You have to go under sedation, it's an invasive procedure, it's not the most pleasant thing you have ever thought of but its not horrible," Silverman said. "However, that is the gold standard as of now for evaluating for potential pre-cancerous lesions or cancerous lesions."

There are currently three at-home tests on the market for people to screen themselves at home.

"They're all a little bit different, some of them work by a different type of genetic testing, but they all basically look for types of cells," Silverman said. "Either the types of cells that are shed by large polyps, or the types of cells that have cancer or blood. If they notice any of those, its a red flag."

These tests work great to find cancer, but not so great at finding pre-cancerous cells, Silverman said.

"The problem is, as far as accuracy for finding polyps, which we believe are pre-cancerous, that is if you have a polyp that is a marker for cancer down the road, they are only about 40 to 50 percent accurate for finding a pre-cancerous polyp," Silverman said.

That number doubles for finding cancer cells.

"They're pretty good at finding cancer cells, they are about 93 to 94 percent accurate at that. But what you want to do is get a little bit earlier than that, and that's the problem with these types of screening tests," Silverman said.

