Heart Health Month: Cardiologist brings awareness to women's heart health

Monday morning, 3News reporter Julissa Garza spoke with Dr. Christel Cuevas an Interventional Cardiologist at Corpus Christi Medical Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Edition continues to highlight the need for heart health awareness with February being Heart Health Month.

According to Dr. Cuevas, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.

“It kills about one in three women every year,” said Dr. Cuevas. “Heart disease encompasses a variety of conditions. Abnormal heart rhythm, stroke, blood pressure, but the most common is coronary artery disease,” said Dr. Cuevas.

Dr. Cuevas says some patients don’t realize they have coronary artery disease until they have a heart attack.

“When plaque builds up in the vessel walls and causes some hardening of the vessel walls it starts to cause a decrease in blood flow to the heart muscle and can cause symptoms such as chest pain.”

When comes to heart attack symptoms women feel different symptoms compared to men.

“Most patients will have symptoms of chest pain whether it’s pressure or dull pain, but women are different from men,” said Dr. Cuevas.

“They tend to have other common symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, or vomiting.”

If you have risk factors such as family history of heart conditions, high blood pressure, high cholesterol be sure to get your heart checked to make sure your heart stays happy and healthy.