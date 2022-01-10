CCISD partners with biology company to provide COVID-19 tests to students, staff

The district has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing at Baker Middle School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19, Corpus Christi Independent School District has partnered with a biology company to provide testing to students and staff.

According to a social media post from CCISD, the district has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing at Baker Middle School.

Testing will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will continue from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walk in testing is held on a first come first serve basis, and registration can be handled through a virtual QR code.

