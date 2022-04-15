Celebrating Autism Acceptance Month on 3News First Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Austin Brown, a loving five-year-old diagnosed with Autism two years ago. His parents say he is fascinated with animals along with whatever his little brother Bentley is up to.
Austin has been attending speech therapy over the past year during which he has gone from only speaking a few select words to communicating in phrases.
Austin's father, Blake, who is our First Edition director, and mother Amber, say he has an exceptional memory and attention to detail. His parents are extremely proud of him and cannot wait to see what he can accomplish.
For more information on autism and places to start your search for better understanding of this diagnosis, you can visit these websites:
- Center for Autism & Related Disorders Corpus Christi East 361-400-5047
- Corpus Christi West: 361-881-4788
- Autism Society of Texas Gulf Coast Chapter: 512-479-4199
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces County chief medical examiner arrested
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May