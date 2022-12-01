Christus Spohn hosts recruitment event to attract potential employers

Not only were candidates interviewed there on the spot -- eligible candidates walked out with offers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Christus Spohn Wednesday -- hospital leaders held a nursing recruitment event to attract potential workers.

The event was for all nurses -- including students, experienced nurses and those looking to specialize in a type of nursing like medical surgery - neo-natal nursing and more. Not only were candidates interviewed there on the spot -- eligible candidates walked out with offers.

Also keep in mind they're always hiring and looking for the right people in the Coastal Bend to help fill those roles.

"We would love to hire 120 nurses, but we want to make sure we get the right fit," said Christus Spohn Chief Nursing Executive, Ann Marie Madden.

