Health leaders provide update on Nueces County vaccination rates among adults, children

While it appears our vaccination rate has decreased, officials said that is only because a larger group of people are now eligible to get their shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City-County Public Health District held their last COVID-19 briefing for the year on Wednesday to update the community on where Nueces County currently stands in regards to vaccinations.

Luis Wilmot with the heath district gave a preview of where the community stands overall during Tuesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting.

Wilmot discussed weekly COVID-19 numbers, stating that Nueces County is starting to trend downward. This also applies to hospitalizations. Wilmot added that the community's vaccination rate has decreased due to eligibility being expanded.

"Previously we were just reporting of the eligible population who are ages 12 years old and older," Wilmot said. "We are at 61.8-percent of fully vaccinated personnel. That number has now, because we've included now the 5 year olds, 5 to 11, our percentage has gone down. So as of right now our eligible population five years and older, we're at 55-percent."

Wilmot said that he believes that number will go up since they now have pediatric doses and have administered over 700 of them. Wilmot says the health district is partnering with school districts like Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi ISD to get elementary students vaccinated.

“We already have 17 planned vaccinations in our local elementary schools that’s gonna happen the first three weeks of December for first doses and the second doses will be the first three weeks in January," said Wilmot.

