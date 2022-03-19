Coastal Bend Blood center responds to increased need for donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Spring Break holiday means that more people are on the road. And, sadly, that means more accidents, which means a greater need for blood donations.
To help with the increased demand, the Coastal Bend Blood Center will be holding several blood donation drives this month. We have the details on which blood drives are coming up this Sunday.
- Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- St. Patrick's Catholic Church from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Alice from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- The CVS at 14525 S Padre Island Dr. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, you can visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org.
