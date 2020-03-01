CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to employees at the Blood Center, donations went down by 40-percent for 2019, and blood donations have dropped by 20-percent on the national level.

The Blood Center covers 10 counties and 19 locations throughout the Coastal Bend area.

Blood is in constant demand and is used for victims in mass shootings, car accidents, and a wide range of illnesses.

"You need to come out and donate ahead of time. We need to be prepared for those tragedies," said Michelle Mathis, donor development recruiter. "Every three seconds, somebody gets a blood transfusion. Don't wait until your loved one needs it. Don't wait until you need it."

If you're interested in making a blood donation, the Coastal Bend Blood Center will be accepting donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Saturday at Cavender's on 4914 SPID.

