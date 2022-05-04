Coastal Bend Blood Center paying good deeds forward to Ukraine

It's an easy way to support the people of Ukraine; for every person that donates blood, the Coastal Bend Blood Center will donate 10 dollars towards equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for a fast and easy way to support the people of Ukraine, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has you covered. They'll be hosting blood drives this week aimed towards giving Ukraine relief.

For every person who donates blood, the Center will donate $10 for blood collection equipment so the people of Ukraine can receive the lifesaving treatment they need.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center visited us on Domingo Live Sunday, Apr. 3 to share the important of doing your part amidst this war.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community", said Ashley Ramirez of the Coastal Bend Blood Center, "To make a local impact. So we're asking everyone to please consider making that lifesaving appointment today."

The Coastal Bend Blood Center has several locations to make a donation today, and the campaign will continue through Friday, Apr. 8.

You can click here to visit their website for a full list of those locations, and schedule an appointment in advance.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.