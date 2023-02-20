Coastal Bend PRIDE Center wins $5,000 DE&I grant from TEGNA Foundation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it's no surprise that the Coastal Bend is home to some amazing non-profit organizations, it's pretty nice to have validation of the fact from the powers that be – namely, the corporate foundation sponsored by KIII's parent company TEGNA.
The TEGNA Foundation awarded their first-ever Diversity, Equity & Inclusion grant to the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation's PRIDE Center in Corpus Christi, making it one of only 25 nonprofit organizations across the country to receive the grant.
The $5,000 grant will support the PRIDE Center's LGBTQ+ Latinx Youth and Family Project, which aims to increase health literacy among local and rural youth in the Coastal Bend.
The DE&I grant program launched in 2022 as a means of providing support to nonprofits focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in their communities.
While applications for the 2023 DE&I grant are not yet open, updates and further information on the TEGNA Foundation's grant programs can be found online here.