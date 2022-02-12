Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation recognizes World AIDS Day

Local community members gathered to form a giant red ribbon to raise awareness about stopping the spread of HIV.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation recognized World AIDS Day by hosting a red ribbon event.

World AIDS Day, which is commemorated each year on December 1, is a day to globally unite and raise awareness on stopping the spread of HIV while also celebrating individuals past, present, and future who have paved the way in raising that awareness.

"HIV has been put on the back burner, we want to bring it back to the front," said Andrea Harrod, Director of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation. "We want to end the stigma and we want to equalize treatment for everyone across the board. HIV is still an important disease to research and to provide medical treatment and provide more options for those living with HIV."

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation looks to further programs and medications to help those living with AIDS-related-illnesses.

