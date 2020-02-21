SAN ANTONIO — A coronavirus patient was being treated at Methodist Texsan.

On Thursday, Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Paul Hancock provided an update on the patient:

"We are pleased to announce the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has been treated and transferred from Methodist Hospital | Texsan. Due to patient privacy, no other information will be provided.

We would like to express our immense gratitude to the physicians, nurses and staff for their professionalism and compassion when caring for this patient in a challenging time, as well as the patients and families at Methodist Hospital | Texsan. Thank you for continuing to trust us with your medical care and for sharing in our staff’s discretion.

We are also grateful for the partnership we have received from The City of San Antonio, The City of Balcones Heights, Metro Health, the San Antonio Fire Department, Department of State Health Services, STRAC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our fellow hospital systems. We are so proud of our San Antonio community and the understanding displayed by all.

Paul Hancock, MD

Chief Medical Officer – Methodist Healthcare"

On Feb. 14, officials explained how they were preventing the coronavirus from spreading.

RELATED: Methodist Texsan staff outline coronavirus-containing procedures as they treat patient

"We're going to show the elements of the protective equipment first, which includes the gown, the mask, the face shield and gloves," Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Paul Hancock said.

Hancock said the gowns worn by staff members are made from an impervious material.

Masks, Hancock said, are specialty items that offer a very tight fit around nose and chin, providing a life-saving filter.

"The patient was brought in through a special, dedicated entrance," Hancock said, adding there was no chance of public contact as the patient made it into their isolation room.

RELATED: Quarantine lifted for first wave of coronavirus evacuees in SA