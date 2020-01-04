SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District provided an update on the coronavirus response Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said that on March 21, SAFD was made aware of an outbreak of coronavirus at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Six patients were transported through a private ambulance and SAFD unit. Twelve tested positive for COVID-19. Six are staff members and six are residents, he said.

All remaining residents were tested and 74 tests are awaiting results at this time. One of yesterday's deaths was a resident from this facility

Hood said there are 68 nursing home facilities in San Antonio and SAFD went to each to share information about the potential spread.

"We want to protect our most vulnerable populations here," Chief Hood said.

You can watch the full press conference here:

The announcement comes after Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order for the city.

Gov. Abbott also spoke Tuesday announcing schools will stay closed until May 4. Texans must also stay home unless they're doing something "essential," he said. A list of essential services can be found online.

