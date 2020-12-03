HOUSTON — A female in Houston is now the city's third COVID-19 case, it was announced Wednesday night. We're now getting more information about that case.

City health officials said Thursday she is a female between the ages of 15 and 25 who tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

Latest coronavirus updates:

The girl recently traveled to the state of New York and is a resident of that state. Health officials are in the process of identifying who may have come in contact with her and may have been exposed to the virus.

"The case is travel-related through direct contact with a known case in New York state and there is no evidence of local community spread," the Houston Health Department stated Thursday.

Because she's being quarantined in Houston she is considered a Houston case, not a New York case.

"Additionally, the Houston Health Department has learned the person was at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 8. She was not symptomatic during the Rodeo visit and there is a low risk to attendees."

She is suffering only mild symptoms and is self-quarantined, Houston health officials said.

"The department promptly announces positive cases but additional information may be provided as it becomes available through the course of the investigation."

Earlier Wednesday, city officials announced that the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the decision to cancel the rodeo was made when a man out of Montgomery County, who did not travel internationally, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Turner said there is some indication that the Montgomery County patient was at the Houston Rodeo BBQ cook-off on Friday, Feb. 28.

Turner then declared a Local State of Disaster Due to a Public Health Emergency in an effort to help contain and mitigate COVID-19 from spreading.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a declaration of local disaster for a public health emergency. Here's what that means.

Also Wednesday, the NBA made the announcement that they would suspend all games following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

