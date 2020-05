NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Good news for the local nursing home facility that was exposed to a confirmed health care worker who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez, 150 nursing home tests for COVID-19 run on patients and staff have all returned negative.

18 test results are still pending.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

