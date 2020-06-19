In a news release Thursday evening, the City of Corpus Christi announced that while on duty June 16, a firefighter was experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms and ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.

As a result of the positive test, the City-County Public Health District and the Corpus Christi Fire Department have placed 19 total firefighters in quarantine from now through June 29.

The city said firefighters in both 24-hour crew shifts had possible exposure.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: