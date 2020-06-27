2 children to return to Mongolia from Central Texas after successful heart surgeries

The two are scheduled to fly back home on June 28, after months in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — After COVID-19 extended their stay in Central Texas following heart surgeries, two children are finally being allowed to return home to Mongolia after nearly four months.

Six-year-old Ariun and one-year-old Solongo were brought to Austin and San Antonio in February to undergo life-saving heart surgeries to correct congenital heart defects.

Before the two were scheduled to go home, the Mongolian government closed its borders to international travel. Now, the pair are scheduled to fly back home on Sunday, June 28.

RELATED:

The surgeries were made possible by the nonprofit HeartGift, which brings children to the United States for necessary surgeries. Volunteer host families provide a home for the child and their caregiver for the duration of the child's stay, which is typically four to six weeks.

Ariun and Solongo's host families have helped to care for them and their parents ever since their trips were extended.

Ariun received his heart surgery at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, and Solongo received hers at University Medical Center in San Antonio.